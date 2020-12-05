Sanjana Sanghi Is IMDb's No 1 Breakout Star Of The Year And She Just 'Can't Stop Smiling'

Sanjana Sanghi shared this photo (courtesy sanjanasanghi96)

"Can't smile any wider, and can't stop smiling either!" actress Sanjana Sanghi wrote on Instagram as she made a proud announcement. The 24-year-old actress revealed that she's been named as the top breakout star of 2020 by IMDB. "IMDb, thank you for this immense honour. Being declared your No 1 Breakout Star Of The Year is so surreal," Sanjana wrote in her post. Thanking her viewers, the Dil Bechara actress added: "To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. You made it all happen!" She also added a note for those who helped her foray into the acting world: "So grateful for all the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself."

Ecstatic about the recognition, Sanjana made this vow: "Here's to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better every day."

Take a look at her post here:

Sanjana Sanghi is best known for starring opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Dil Bechara, which is the Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars. After the film's release, Sanjana was welcomed with warm reviews as a promising newcomer. However, Sanjana's Bollywood connection goes a long way in the past - she played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Rockstar and has also features in small roles in films such as Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. Sanjana Sanghi will next be seen in action thriller Om: The Battle Within, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.