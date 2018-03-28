Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's Film Gets A Release Date

One of our most intense films!!! Gave my blood and sweat to it - LITERALLY!!! #Repost @sapfthefilm Here's a glimpse of the world of #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on August 3rd. @parineetichopra @arjunkapoor @yrf

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:04pm PDT