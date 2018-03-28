Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's Film Gets A Release Date

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's forthcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar finally has a release date - August 3, 2018. Yash Raj Films also unveiled two stills from the film featuring actors Arjun and Parineeti on Instagram and captioned it, "Here's a glimpse of the world of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releasing on August 3, 2018." Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor also shared the stills of their respective characters on their own Instagram accounts. Parineeti wrote, "One of our most intense films!!! Gave my blood and sweat to it - literally!!!" while Arjun captioned his post, "Satinder Dahiya reporting for duty Janaab..." Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's third association with YRF after Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Titli.
Both Parineeti and Arjun made their Bollywood debuts with YRF. Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade (2012) while Parineeti's association with Yash Raj Films goes back to her first film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. All three actors - Anushka, Ranveer and Parineeti - have been YRF finds.
Talking about working with Dibakar Banerjee, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day. His films are so different and always make an impact. I am so ready to bite my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense."
Talking about Arjun's surprising look in the film, Parineeti told IANS, "I think Arjun is really sexy in his first look, I think he looks great in uniform." Arjun Kapoor plays a cop in the film.
After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti and Arjun will also be seen together in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England.
