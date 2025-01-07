Advertisement

Sana Khan And Husband Anas Saiyad Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy. See Post

The couple welcomed their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, on July 5, 2023

Sana Khan And Husband Anas Saiyad Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy. See Post
Sana Khan shared this picture
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss star Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple shared a joint post to announce the baby's arrival on their social media handles. Sana welcomed her child on January 5.

Sharing the good news, Sana wrote on Instagram, "Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai, Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai (God has written everything in destiny...At the right time, God will grant it and when he does, life will be showered with happiness)."

The caption on the video read, "Alhamdulillah, for everything we have. Alhamdulillah for everything we had. It's a Boy! Overflowing with joy, Big brother Tariq Jamil welcomes his baby brother! Born on 5th January 2025." Take a look:

Sana Khan is best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. 

The actress has also been part of Bollywood films including Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho and Halla Bol. Meanwhile, she appeared on a number of reality series including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

She quit her acting career before she married Anas Saiyad in November 2020. Back in 2020, Sana announced her decision to leave the entertainment industry. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," read an excerpt from her post.

Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad, a Muslim scholar and businessman, in a Nikaah ceremony in November 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, on July 5, 2023.

