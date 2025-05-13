Samay Raina's Major Comeback On Social Media, Comedian Announces Global Tour

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Samay Raina shares a video announcing his upcoming international tour. Highlights from his US and Canada tour appeared in the video. Raina received supportive comments from fellow artists on his post.

Samay Raina, the comedian, who recently found himself in the middle of India's Got Latent controversy, has just shared a special post. While he had earlier addressed the situation through his Instagram stories, this marks his return to the main grid – and it is a big one.

Samay dropped a video announcing his upcoming tour across Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The video begins with a voiceover that reflects on the backlash he faced, “People who buy tickets to listen to all this stuff, they buy tickets and they go to these shows and they sit and listen and they clap for this, whatever this is. I do not know if these are even jokes.”

The video takes us through highlights from his recent Unfiltered by Samay Raina tour across the US and Canada. From Toronto and Chicago to Boston, Newark, Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Kitchener — every stop saw packed venues.

A standout moment in the video? Samay Raina gets a video call from his parents in the middle of a stage act. When they ask who he is with, the comedian flips the camera to show a cheering crowd.

The clip wraps up with the announcement of his upcoming international show.

Reacting to the post, rapper Badshah wrote, “Baawe.”

Apoorva Mukhija, who also faced heat from the same controversy, commented, “LEGEND.”

Balraj Singh Ghai, a member of the India's Got Talent panel, said, “Bro's success is my success. Love you mere Bhai.”

For the unversed, the controversy surrounding Samay Raina and India's Got Latent began in February after a clip from his show went viral. In the video, Ranveer Allahbadia made some comments about parents and sex that sparked widespread backlash on social media.

As the outrage grew, police complaints were filed against Ranveer, Samay and others involved with the show.