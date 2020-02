Samantha, Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan Give Life To Raja Ravi Varma Paintings For 2020 Calendar

Samantha, Shruti, Ramya on G Venket Ram's 2020 calendar (Pic credit: venketramg, courtesy: Instagram)

Photographer G Venket Ram unveiled his much awaited 2020 calendar, which turned out to be a nostalgic ode to Raja Ravi Varma, a celebrated artist of the nineteenth century. The photographer roped in 12 renowned names from the world of cinema and dance as his muses for the calendar. The likes of Shruti Haasan (Kamal Haasan's daughter), south superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan feature in G Venket Ram's calendar. So do south actress Nadhiya, actress politician Khushbu Sundar, Bharatnatyam dancers Shobana and Priyadarshini Govind, Tamil star Aishwarya Rajesh, former Malayali actress Lissy Lakshmi and actress producer Lakshmi Manchu. Each of these names feature in a recreated version of Raja Ravi Varma's celebrated paintings as part of G Venket Ram 2020 calendar for charitable trust Naam, founded by Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini.

Samantha, who shared a leaf out of the 2020 calendar, addressed a note to the photographer and wrote: "Always the best working with you recreating Ravi Varma's work for Naam. So glad I could be a part of this meaningful project."

"Such an incredible experience shooting for this and such an honour to be associated with this cause," wrote Shruti Haasan. Suhasini, who is Kamal Haasan's niece, deserved a special mention in Shruti Haasan's post: "Thank you for making me a part of something so memorable." Shruti featured in two photos.

"Recreating Ravi Varmas work for Naam... feeling blessed," wrote Ramya Krishnan.

"It was a fantastic experience working with G Venket Ram and Suhasini for recreating Ravi Varma project for Naam," wrote Aishwarya Rajesh.

Here are the remaining pages of the calendar, as shared by the photographer himself on his Instagram:

Which one was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.