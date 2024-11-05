Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Trolls Asking Her To Gain Weight: "Live And Let Live. It's 2024"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been actively promoting her Amazon Prime show Citadel: Honey Bunny, slammed trolls asking her to gain weight. Samantha hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Monday on Instagram. During the session, a user wrote, "Please Ma'am gain some weight. Please go on bulking." Samantha took the suggestion in her stride and she replied, "Another weight comment. I saw an entire thread about my weight. If you guys must know, I am on a strict anti-inflammatory diet which is required for my condition which prevents me from putting on weight, keeps in a certain weight bracket and keeps me in a sweet spot with my condition (myositis). Stop judging people. Let them be, live and let live. Please guys, it's 2024."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Diwali in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The actress shared pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. The first snap in her post featured Samantha posing for the camera early in the morning, with sunbeams illuminating her frame. The following photos showcased the wildlife she spotted during her trip, including monkeys, deer, a crocodile, birds and much more. "Witnessed the splendour of nature alongside half a tiger. PS. The last slide is the magnificent picture of the tiger," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, last year, earlier said in an interview how she dealt with the constant scrutiny over her health condition. She said, "It's important to recognise that being a loved star in this nation is an incredible gift; so be responsible for it, be honest and real, and tell your story. And it's not always about how many super hits and blockbusters one has, how many awards have been won, the perfect body, or the most beautiful outfits. It's the pain, the hardships, the lows."