Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Off Her Toned Abs. Pic Inside

It's abs day for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Family Man 2 actress is seen working out in the gym and was wearing neon green athleisure. She has shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and across it, she wrote, "Abs Day." Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training under fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh and he is often seen making her perform intense workouts. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has more than 22 million followers and she often shares her workout videos to inspire them. She is often accompanied by her pet dogs Hash and Saasha.

In February, Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in the film industry and shared a post. She had shared photos of herself and had captioned them as "I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here's hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her international debut with Arrangements Of Love. She had shared the news by writing, "A whole new world.....I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave . 12 years later ,and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness....I guess it's not every day you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning , critically acclaimed , director of your most favourite series 'Downton Abbey' Jumping for joy that you picked me sir #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. can't wait to start this exciting journey!!"

Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal and Shakuntalam.