Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Uorfi Javed Finally Meet In Mumbai. Pic Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Uorfi Javed's virtual friendship finally translated into reality - the two met at an event in Mumbai recently. Samantha and Uorfi were joined by fashion designer Kresha Bajaj. In the blurry picture, Samantha and Uorfi can be seen sporting their best smiles into the camera.

Uorfi wore a cream-coloured dress while Samantha look pretty in a sheer dress. Sharing the picture, Uorfi Javed wrote, "Blurry but (rose emoji)." Tagging Samantha and Kresha, Uorfi wrote, "fav girls."

Samantha often shares Uorfi's video to show her support. Uorfi, known for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices, impresses fans and followers with her innovative skills.

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta India, Uorfi talked about their friendship and said, "Samantha and I are Instagram friends. Usko agar mera koi video bhi pasand aata hai toh she uploads it on her story (If she likes my video, she uploads it on her story). I don't think there's a motive behind it. She's just genuinely supporting me. She is a girl's girl. Sam is full-on like a girl's girl. Sam and I have a common friend, so Instagram pe baat hui hai, but indirectly humari baatein hoti hain... (We have talked over Instagram. We talked indirectly).Sam is the best."

Uorfi Javed's series - Follow Kar Lo Yaar was released on Prime Video last year. The show has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Citadel: Honey Bunny.