Samantha Akkineni To Star In The Tamil And Telugu Remakes Of U-Turn

Samantha Akkineni will star in the Tamil and Telugu remakes of one of Kannada's super hit films U-Turn. On Wednesday, Samantha took the top spot on the trends list, when she shared the news on Twitter and revealed that the film will go on floors in February. Samantha wrote: "2018. Everything I want!! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms #Uturn #Tamil and #Telugu, produced by Srinivasaa silver screen. Thank you always for your support." The Tamil and Telugu remakes are being directed by Pawan Kumar, who directed the original film as well. Samantha's fans are elated with the news and have posted good luck messages for her on social media.
Highlights
- Samantha will star in the remakes of U-Turn
- The film will go on floors in February
- Samantha will also star in Mahanati
This is what Samantha Akkineni shared about U-Turn's remake.
2018 Everything I want !! Shoot begins in Feb for @pawanfilms#Uturn#Tamil and #Telugu , produced by Srinivasaa silver screen . Thankyou always for your support— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 24, 2018
2018 will be a busy year for Samantha and full of excitement for her fans. U-Turn will be Samantha's first project after she got married to Naga Chaitanya in October, last year. Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Irumbuthirai. Samantha is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja's Super Deluxe. She also has Savithri's biopic Mahanati in the pipeline.
Samantha won both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year, for her performances in films Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012), respectively. Samantha has also starred in films like Dookudu, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi. Her work in 2016's A Aa also won her a Filmfare Award.
CommentsSoon after, the couple took off to London for their honeymoon and after their return, rounded off the wedding festivities with a grand reception in Hyderabad.
'Chayandsam' as the couple are popularly known as, had been co-stars of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, their first film together, on the sets of which they fell in love.