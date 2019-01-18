Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Releases In Japan. Details Here

Harshaali Malhotra and Salman Khan in a still from Bajrangi Bhaihjaan.(Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in India in 2015 The film opened in Japanese theaters on Friday Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in China last year

Kabir Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra, is going places and we mean literally. After enthralling the Indian and Chinese audiences, the film has now hit the screens in Japan. On Friday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan shared the Japanese poster of the film on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Pawan and Munni are now in Japan (which were the names of Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra's characters in the film). Bajrangi Bhaijaan was collaboratively produced by Salman Khan, Kabir Khan and Rockline Venkatesh.

Here's the Japanese poster of the film:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan emerged as a blockbuster not only at the Indian box office but also in China. The film opened in over 8,000 screens in China, 30 months after it released in India. The film collected over Rs 300 crore within a month's of its release in China.

Besides Salman Khan and Harshaali, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and late actor Om Puri. The film showcases the journey of Pawan aka Bajrangi, who decides to reunite an estranged Munni (Harshaali) with her family in Pakistan.

The film won several awards including the National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and a Filmfare Award for the Best Story.