Salman Khan Shares A Behind The Scenes Video Featuring Niece Alizeh From The Sets Of Farrey

Image Instagrammed by Salman Khan. (Courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan is a doting uncle to his niece Alizeh Agnihotri and his latest Instagram post will stand as proof. The Partner star on Saturday shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the film. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Sharing fond memories of behind-the-scenes from Farrey sets." Meanwhile, Farrey, which released in theatres earlier this week received big love from Salman Khan. Talking to ANI, he said, "She has entered the film industry with Farrey and it is receiving good response."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post below:

Here are some of the pictures from the trailer launch event. Salman Khan was present. He was pictured with the full cast and crew.

Earlier, Salman Khan gave the biggest shout out to his niece Alizeh in an Instagram post. "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa ( Do a favor to uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work! Always remember, in life go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Don't be the same in order to get fit, and don't be different from everyone in the process of getting separated. And most importantly, once you have committed then you don't even listen to uncle)," he wrote posting a throwback picture with Alizeh. Take a look:

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review for Farrey wrote, "Alizeh is by far the brightest spot in Farrey. Her role is meaty and she does full justice to it. The three other young actors in the cast - Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht and Zeyn Shaw - have significantly less rounded characters to play but they do lend sustained energy to the film.