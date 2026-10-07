When Will Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Release? Latest Report Reveals Current Status

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi is not ready for release yet. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial is still in post-production, with the makers yet to lock its final cut and submit it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to a report in Variety India.

The film was earlier expected to arrive in April this year, but its release was postponed. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about when Maatrubhumi will finally make it to theatres, with recent reports suggesting that the film could be screened by the CBFC soon and may release before the year ends.

However, the latest update suggests that the film is still some distance away from the certification stage. According to Variety India, music composer Ravi Basrur is currently working on the film's score at Octavia Studios, while the makers are also making changes to the project.

A source told the portal, “Ravi Basrur (music composer) is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios, and the makers are yet to arrive at the final cut. The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked.”

The source also said that Maatrubhumi will be sent to the CBFC only once the remaining changes are completed. As for the release date, the makers are expected to take a call after the final cut is locked and the certification process begins.

Meanwhile, Salman has another film lined up. He will next be seen in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming project, which is reportedly titled Monster. While an official announcement is still awaited, the film is said to feature Nayanthara alongside Salman and is scheduled for an Eid release next year.

Salman is currently also seen hosting Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6. The show prioritises digital streaming, with daily episodes dropping on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm, followed by a television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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