Salman Khan Enquires About Aamir Khan's New Girlfriend; Junaid Khan Reminds Them About "<i>Do</i> Ex-wife <i>Ki Gaaliyan</i>"

On Sunday night, Aamir Khan, along with his son Junaid Khan, appeared on Bigg Boss 18's Grand Finale hosted by his longtime friend, Salman Khan. As the two friends reunited on the stage, what followed next was a hilarious banter.

During the episode, Junaid decided to play a fun game to test their friendship, and asked the actors to exchange their phones to check each other's messages.

Salman was the first to protest "I don't want to play this," he said. Aamir tried to convince him, but Salman replied, "Leave it. You're a settled person. You've been married twice, you have kids, and I haven't had any of those."

However, Salman eventually handed his phone to Aamir reluctantly, in exchange of Aamir's phone. "Teri koi nayi girlfriend aayi? (Do you have a new girlfriend?)" Salman asked Aamir as he was about to go through his phone.

"Look at my phone and you'll get your answer," Aamir replied.

While the two superstars were engaged in this hilarious banter, it was Juanid's reply that took the cake.

With Aamir's phone in his hand, Salman joked about how dry his phone must be. "What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena [Dutta] or Kiran [Rao] would have texted you."

Junaid quickly chimed in, saying, "Toh do-do ex-wife ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap (You'll get to read messages from two ex-wives)."

This hilarious remark got everyone laughing.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta since 1986 and got divorced in 2002. They have two kids together - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they have a son Azad, who they welcomed through surrogacy. Aamir and Kiran also parted ways in 2021.

