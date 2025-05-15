Salman Khan Didn't Like <i>Kaanta Laga</i> Remix: "<i>Yeh Sexy Kaam Acha Nahi Hota</i>"

Back in the 90s, the video of the Kaanta Laga remix - featuring Shefali Jariwala - caused an uproar in the world of pop culture. Shefali Jariwala, as a bold party girl, watching adult content didn't sit well with the Censor Board and eventually the directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru received a warning from the board.

In a recent interview, the director duo recalled the backlash and revealed Salman Khan didn't approve of the song as well.

Vinay recalled, "A big actor called us to his house, and he told us, 'Main tumhe samjha raha hoon Radhika Vinay, yeh jo sexy kaam hai kam kiya karo, acha nahi hota (I'm trying to make you understand, don't do such sexy songs, it doesn't look good)'. He just said, 'You've got nice, pure minds'."

Asked to reveal the name of the big star, they named Salman Khan.

Ironically, the director duo came up with the idea of making such video when they saw Salman Khan listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishore Kumar song while working out.

They continued, "One day, we went to Salman Khan's house. He was exercising while listening to a Jhankaar Beats remix of a Kishor Kumar song. An idea sparked, and that's what began the remix trend in India. We made Kaliyon Ka Chaman, Kaanta Laga, Chadti Jawani... The sound organically reminds you of a nightclub, to a sensual visualisation."

The music of Kaanta Laga was composed by R. D. Burman. It was from the film titled Samadhi featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Asha Parekh.

The song was remixed by T-Series album DJ Doll with an accompanying music video featuring Shefali Jariwala. Shefali became an overnight sensation with the video.