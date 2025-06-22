Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Woman Trespassing His Mumbai House: "She Said, 'I Called Her'"

The third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off with Salman Khan appearing as the first guest.

What

The actor joined host Kapil Sharma along with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a light-hearted and entertaining episode.

During the show, Salman shared an incident involving a fan who managed to enter his residential building, Galaxy Apartments.

The discussion began when Kapil jokingly asked if fans ever show up at his house with suitcases.

Salman confirmed that something similar had recently happened.

He said, "Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Salman called me over.' Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her. She was a fan, so she was escorted out."

Background

The incident occurred in May this year. The woman attempted to breach security at the building but was stopped before reaching the actor's residence.

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore.

Salman played Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man dealing with the consequences of a past tragedy. Despite its star-studded cast, the film did not perform well at the box office.