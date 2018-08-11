Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Recreate Dharmendra's Iconic Song Rafta Rafta For Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

Sonakshi and Salman in a still from the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen grooving to the revamped version of Dharmendra's iconic song Rafta Rafta. Yes! The Dabangg co-stars will feature in the redux version along with the cast of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir se. During a recent media interaction, Dharmendra revealed that the song Rafta Rafta from the 1973 film Kahani Kismat Ki, has been especially recreated for the film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, reports news agency IANS. Apart from Salman and Sonakshi, the song will also feature veteran actress Rekha (who also starred in the original version), Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Talking about his experience of filming the song, Dharmendra told IANS: "I think it is my karma that whenever I call anybody from the industry, they associate themselves with us. Whenever I need somebody, the entire industry is there for me."

The actor also thanked Salman and Sonakshi for being a part of the song. "Salman himself is very good human being. I love him. He is a wonderful and genuine person and Sonakshi is like my daughter," IANS quoted him as saying.

The 82-year-old actor, who has co-starred with Reka in films such as Keemat, Baazi, Kartavya, Ghazab and Jhuta Sach among others, was all praises for the actress and added, "Rekha is a very old friend of mine. We have worked in many films."

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third installment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana series and it features the father-son trio Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Shatrughan Sinha will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is directed by Navaniat Singh. The film will open in theaters on August 31.

(With inputs from IANS)