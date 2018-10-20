Sakshi Tanwar Adopts Baby Girl, Names Her Dityaa. See First Pics

Sakshi Tanwar with daughter Dityaa and family (Courtesy RAJITANWAR)

Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is best known for appearing in television soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has adopted a baby girl recently. Sakshi's brother Rajeev Singh Tanwar confirmed the news via a tweet. Rajeev shared a photo featuring Sakshi and her daughter with the entire family. The post also revealed that Sakshi has named her daughter Dityaa. "Welcoming the most little member of our family Dityaa Singh Tanwar," he captioned the photo on Twitter. Needless to say, this Dussehra was even more special for Sakshi and her family as they welcomed a new member.

Speaking to Times Of India, Sakshi said that she is "extremely delighted" to welcome little Dityaa into the family. "With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life," Sakshi was quoted as saying.

In Bollywood, Sakshi Tanwar was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Dangal. She also has a film with film with Sunny Deol - Mohalla Assi - in the line-up. She also featured in web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which featured Ram Kapoor. She also hosts TV show Tyohaar Ki Thaali.