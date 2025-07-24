<i>Saiyaara</i>: From Recreating Scenes To Crying In Theatres, Viral Fan Reactions To Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film

Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken the box office by storm. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, has struck the right chord with the audience. Amid Saiyaara's mind-blowing craze, fans are flooding social media with memes and videos of how people are reacting after watching the movie.

While some have hilariously recreated a few scenes, others show movie-goers doing the oddest things in theatres.

Have a look:

One clip features two men mimicking the song sequence Tum Ho Toh, featuring Saiyaara's lead cast. "Sasta (cheap)Saiyaara" read the text layout. The caption said, "Omg bro I can't with these reels n memes!"

Omg bro i can't with these reels n memes!????????#saiyaara pic.twitter.com/pwNs9gwDMP — Twinkle (@pragna25283903) July 22, 2025

Some people took a dig at the audience's crazy reactions by recreating the same. "Ye market mein naya Saiyaara paglu prajati ayi hui hai," the side note read.

Ye market mei naya #Saiyaara paglu prajati ayi hui hai. pic.twitter.com/V6bgwE1wGf — Based Monk ????(#Unreserved) (@thatindicmonk) July 22, 2025

Another original footage from some of the theatres shows couples dancing inside the premises after the end credits roll out. Others scream at the top of their lungs, while a few bawl their eyes out.

"Crazy scenes in theatres," read the caption.

A few users also shared how Gen-Z was reacting to Saiyaara. "Genz kids watching Saiyaara in theatres," the person wrote.

Genz kids watching Saiyaara in theatre ????pic.twitter.com/CumbFI2aLr — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) July 20, 2025

One individual compared Saiyaara to the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam as they wrote, "A few months ago Sanam Teri Kasam was all over social media, until one cringe clip ruined the vibe. Now it's Saiyaara — hyped for 3-4 days and already turned into a meme."

Few months ago ‘Sanam Teri Kasam' was all over social media, until one cringe clip ruined the vibe.



Now it's #Saiyaara — hyped for 3-4 days and already turned into meme.... pic.twitter.com/1gWSNlUuSe — Sawan Rudra (@sawnrudra) July 21, 2025

A movie buff hailed Emraan Hashmi's "cult movie" Awarapan as the ultimate story of heartbreak.

"Gen-Z going bonkers over Aashiqui 2 and Saiyaara have not seen our final boss, the legend, Emmi at work in Awarapan! The heartbreak in both the movies is nothing when compared with what Shivam (Emraan) went through in Awarapan, the cult movie with a cult fanbase," they wrote.

GenZs going bonkers over #Aashiqui2 and #Saiyaara have not seen our final boss, the legend, Emmi at work in #Awarapan ! The heartbreak in both the movies is nothing when compared with what Shivam (Emraan) went through in Awarapan, the cult movie with a cult fanbase. pic.twitter.com/4Z99JI9qvS — ???????????????????? ???????????? (@saffronsentry) July 22, 2025

Saiyaara, which hit the big screens on July 18, has already crossed Rs 100 crores at the ticket window.