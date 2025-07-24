<i>Saiyaara</i>: From Recreating Scenes To Crying In Theatres, Viral Fan Reactions To Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film

Advertisement

Saiyaara: From Recreating Scenes To Crying In Theatres, Viral Fan Reactions To Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film

Saiyaara, which hit the big screens on July 18, has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the ticket window

A scene from the film
New Delhi:

Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken the box office by storm. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, has struck the right chord with the audience. Amid Saiyaara's mind-blowing craze, fans are flooding social media with memes and videos of how people are reacting after watching the movie. 

While some have hilariously recreated a few scenes, others show movie-goers doing the oddest things in theatres. 

Have a look:

One clip features two men mimicking the song sequence Tum Ho Toh, featuring Saiyaara's lead cast. "Sasta (cheap)Saiyaara" read the text layout. The caption said, "Omg bro I can't with these reels n memes!"

Some people took a dig at the audience's crazy reactions by recreating the same. "Ye market mein naya Saiyaara paglu prajati ayi hui hai," the side note read. 

Another original footage from some of the theatres shows couples dancing inside the premises after the end credits roll out. Others scream at the top of their lungs, while a few bawl their eyes out.

"Crazy scenes in theatres," read the caption. 

A few users also shared how Gen-Z was reacting to Saiyaara. "Genz kids watching Saiyaara in theatres," the person wrote. 

One individual compared Saiyaara to the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam as they wrote, "A few months ago Sanam Teri Kasam was all over social media, until one cringe clip ruined the vibe. Now it's Saiyaara — hyped for 3-4 days and already turned into a meme."

A movie buff hailed Emraan Hashmi's "cult movie" Awarapan as the ultimate story of heartbreak. 

"Gen-Z going bonkers over Aashiqui 2 and Saiyaara have not seen our final boss, the legend, Emmi at work in Awarapan! The heartbreak in both the movies is nothing when compared with what Shivam (Emraan) went through in Awarapan, the cult movie with a cult fanbase," they wrote. 

Saiyaara, which hit the big screens on July 18, has already crossed Rs 100 crores at the ticket window. 

