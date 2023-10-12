Saira Banu Shares Video Of Wedding To Dilip Kumar. Spot Dev Anand And Raj Kapoor

Saira Banu shared this image. (Courtesy: SairaBanu)

Saira Banu treated her Instafam to some unseen pictures and videos from her wedding to Dilip Kumar on her wedding anniversary (October 11). The reel features glimpses of Saira Banu's mehendi ceremony, marriage rituals, cake cutting ceremony and tender moments shared with Dilip Kumar. There are also glimpses of Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Raaj Kumar who attended the wedding. The reel begins with Saira Banu's voiceover in which she calls her marriage "the dream of Cinderella." The veteran actor admits in the video that it was her "obsession" with getting married to Dilip Kumar since she was a "ten-year-old girl". Saira Banu signed off the video with these words, "It takes two to achieve it and two to understand that it's an elastic relationship of give and take and an abiding sense of togetherness forever."

Along with the video, Saira Banu wrote an extensive note. Firstly, she thanked her fans and followers who wished her on her special day. She wrote, "Today, the 11th of October, is our wedding anniversary. I am writing specially to express my gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers and dearest friends who have thoughtfully always sent me remembrances of this magical day for both of us, Dilip Sahib and I...when time stood still for us with a million happy sparkling stars in the sky. I have resorted after 'Two Years' of his physical absence from all of us to write and tell all of you about his real-being, his anecdotes, his likes and dislikes, that I, as his wife of 57 years, would know. I want to express my happiness at the appreciation that all of you are extending to me in my efforts."

Saira Banu encapsulated how she feels as Dilip Kumar's wife in these words, "People have often asked me...What was it like to be married to Dilip Kumar Sahib...the 'SHAHENSHAH' and I always told them, It felt "Like Sharing a Throne without having to slog for it!".It's a real Cinderella Story! It isn't every day that a girl is lucky enough to be married to the man of her dreams. It would be too difficult to enlarge on this... my life with him. It would take pages and pages. In fact a book."

Saira Banu cited Dilip Kumar's personal traits that made him stand out. She wrote, "If he had an immense personality, he was also a great human being, he had also being so versatile in his knowledge of the world and everything under the sun that you never feel cramped with him. He has been a book you can never stop reading because you discover a new page to it every day. His interests, apart from films ran a wide range of subjects such as Urdu and Persian Poetry, Anthropology, International Affairs, Botany, Sports, etc...This is an aspect of him that has been so enthralling and this made him a vibrant, thrilling man."

Saira Banu concluded her post with these words, "Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me, but for all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever. May Allah always keep him in his love and abiding grace. Aameen!"

Saira Banu has been digging out throwback gems about her and Dilip Kumar's personal and professional lives ever since she made her debut on Instagram this year. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar acted together in films like Sagina Mahato, Bairaag, Jwaar Bhaata. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966.