Saif Ali Khan Returns To Debut Film's Locale To Shoot Untitled Next. See Pic

Saif Ali Khan, who suffered a knife injury back in January this year, has fully recovered. He's back in action and has started shooting for a new film on Tuesday.

The shooting is taking place at the same locale where he shot his debut film Parampara 32 years ago. Several pictures from the sets have gone viral, showcasing Saif Ali Khan in a new avatar. The actor looks fit and charming in a classic moustache and a side-parted hairdo, leaving fans guessing about the nature of his role in his new project.

Though the details of his next project are kept under wraps, the snippets from the shoot location have undoubtedly sparked curiosity among his fans and followers.

A few days ago, the media reported that the actor will soon start shooting for Race 4. However, this film is not Race 4, and has nothing to do with the Race franchise, which saw a sharp decline in its fandom after the release of its third part starring Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next title Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins in which he essays the titular character. The Netflix film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. The film is helmed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, and is generating significant social media buzz ever since it was officially announced.

Earlier, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh's room in January. The actor had multiple surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital.

Saif Ali Khan recently accompanied wife Kareena Kapoor to Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai.