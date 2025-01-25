Saif Ali Khan Attack: Shahid Kapoor Says He Is "Happy To See Him Back And Doing Well"

Shahid Kapoor spoke about his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident (once again). Now that Saif has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital and is back home, Shahid spoke further about the shocking incident in an interview with The Indian Express.

Shahid said, "This can happen to anyone. But, Mumbai is a very safe city and it has always been known to be safe. This is a very shocking incident and everyone is very surprised. There are many cities where these things happen and it's not a big deal only. But, this can happen to anybody. I am not going to say that celebrities are a soft target."

He went on to emphasise the broader concern, stating, "There are lots of people out there who will probably be in a similar situation. Even if it would have happened with a normal individual, we should be as concerned. Because he is a celebrity toh bas uske baare mai baat zyada hoti hai (so he is spoken about a lot). It is definitely something that we should look into. Security in residential complexes really needs to be taken seriously. I am sure everybody is shocked by what happened. We all are just happy to see that he is back and doing well."

Saif was attacked around 2:30 a.m. on January 16 and sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck. He underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated.

The actor was discharged five days later and returned home. The Mumbai Police have detained the alleged intruder, a Bangladeshi national, who is currently in custody.

Shahid and Saif previously starred together in the 2017 historical film Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

On the professional front, Shahid will soon be seen in Deva and Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project, while Saif's most recent role was in Devara: Part 1.

