Saif Ali Khan Announces Autobiography. Twitter Reacts With Memes

"It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour," Saif Ali Khan said about his autobiography

Saif Ali Khan Announces Autobiography. Twitter Reacts With Memes

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo of Saif (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights

  • Saif Ali Khan's autobiography will release in October 2021
  • Twitter was flooded with memes on Tuesday
  • "#SaifAliKhan" took a top spot on Twitter trends
New Delhi:

Actor Saif Ali Khan just announced his new venture and Twitter went into overdrive. No, we aren't talking about a new film but his autobiography. The 50-year-old actor is all set to unveil his autobiography in October 2021, which will be published by Harper Collins India, reported news agency PTI. Saif's autobiography is said to be a no-filter account of the actor's personal and professional life, touching upon his family, home, career highs and lows and his love for films. "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record," Saif said in a statement, reported PTI. Describing his new venture as a "selfish endeavour", Saif added: "It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course."

Meanwhile, Twitter reacted to Saif Ali Khan's autobiography announcement with memes, makign references to his star lineage, his struggle and the nepotism debate. "#SaifAliKhan" found a top spot on Twitter trends on Tuesday.

Trolls also decided to chip in to the trending hashtag with tweets such as this one:

However, those who are looking forward to Saif Ali Khan's autobiography, defended the actor on Twitter, putting forward this arguments like these: "He experiments with wonderful movies instead of playing safe & being a "star". He's one of the best actors and his movie choices show that."

Saif Ali Khan is best known for Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Parineeta, Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Agent Vinod, Go Goa Gone, Chef and Kaalakaandi among others. He was lasts see in a cameo in Dil Bechara. Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movies include Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police.

Comments
saif ali khansaif autobiography

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india