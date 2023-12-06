Jr Mehmood, Battling Cancer, Visited By Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar In Hospital

A throwback of Junior Mehmood. (courtesy: Jhajhajha)

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, expressed a desire to meet his yesteryear colleagues including Bollywood stalwart Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Following this, they visited the ailing actor and extended support to him. It was confirmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar's daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar in response to a tweet by writer-director Khalid Mohamed. The filmmaker shared a childhood image of Junior Mehmood and wrote, “Junior Mehmood, yesteryear's adorable child star, is in hospital with 4th stage cancer. He has expressed his wish to meet Jeetendra whom he often co-starred with and childhood friend Sachin Pilgaonkar to visit him, please Jeetendra saab, Sachin ji grant him what could be his last wish.” In response to this, Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Papa is in touch and visited him today.”

For the unversed, Junior Mehmood and Sachin Pilgaonkar have worked together as child artists in several projects such as Bachpan, Brahmachari and Geet Gaata Chal.

Papa is in touch and visited him today . ???????? — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) December 5, 2023

Junior Mehmood, who is recuperating in his house in Bandra, was also visited by Jeetendra and comedy icon Johnny Lever. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jeetendra spoke about Mehmood's condition and said, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognise me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart…I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learnt of Junior's health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny [Lever] reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit.”

Here's an image of Jeetendra and Johnny Lever visiting Junior Mehmood at home, shared by a fan.

Junior Mehmood, a veteran artist diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer, expresses desire to reunite with friends Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar. Jeetendra and Sachin visit Mehmood, offering… pic.twitter.com/4gItMDBowC — Johny Bava (@johnybava) December 6, 2023

Junior Mehmood, born Naeem Sayyed, has been a part of several hit films including Kati Patang, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, and Do Aur Do Paanch.