Saba Azad Sends Big Love To Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan On Making His Directorial Debut With <i>Krrish 4</i>

Hrithik Roshan, who began his career as an assistant director on the sets of his father Rakesh Roshan's films in the 90s, is set to return behind the camera for Krrish 4. This film will mark Hrithik's directorial debut.

The exciting news was revealed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Friday morning. Sharing a picture with his son, whom he lovingly calls "Duggu," Rakesh took to Instagram to express his pride: "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings." This announcement has thrilled both fans and loved ones.

Hrithik's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad reposted Rakesh Roshan's Instagram post, writing "yes," followed by heart emojis. Hrithik's sister, Sunaina, also expressed her joy and wrote: "Krrish has been Papa and Duggu's dream project since its inception, and watching them take this vision forward fills me with immense pride. Words can't describe how excited I am to see Duggu step into the director's role for #Krrish4. Just another amazing milestone for you and I couldn't be prouder."

The production of Krrish 4 will be a collaboration between Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Rakesh Roshan.

Filming for the much-anticipated film is set to begin early next year, with more details to be revealed soon. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Rakesh Roshan shared that Krrish 4 is "almost ready" and he would be announcing it very soon.

The Krrish franchise, launched in 2003 by Rakesh Roshan, has become an iconic part of Indian cinema. The series began with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), introducing the character Rohit Mehra and his alien friend. This was followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), which continued the saga.