Rubina Dilaik, Just Like Us, Is 'Longing For A Beach Vacation'

Do you miss the excitement of planning a holiday? Or miss feeling the joy of traveling to the beautiful forests and mountains or soaking in the sun on a beach? If yes, then you are not the only one. Rubina Dilaik seems to be missing a relaxing vacation just as much. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress shared a gorgeous throwback picture of herself donning a sea-blue bikini with thin gold necklaces on Instagram. The best part about the picture, apart from the beautiful Rubina herself, was the fact that it was clicked by her hubby, Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina shared the picture with a super relatable caption, where she wrote, “Longing for a vacation”, and also posted beach and bikini emojis. She even tagged Abhinav, giving him credits for the stunning capture.

Rubina's vacation state of mind is literally all of us in a nutshell, don't you agree? Earlier, Rubina had shared a fun Instagram Reels of herself sliding down a slope of snow. Her smile and laughter in the video were infectious, making us dream of jumping through snow ourselves. Rubina posted the video along with the song Dil Hai Chota Sa from the movie Roja playing in the background. She captioned the post, “Daydreaming.”

The actress often gives us a glimpse into her life through pictures and videos that she posts on her social media handles. Previously, Rubina had posted an adorable video featuring her husband Abhinav, where she gave us a glimpse into their fun trips and hikes together.

The couple loves going on adventure hikes and camping trips together, which is evident from their social media posts. Rubina shared the video with the remixed version of the song Mast Magan from the movie 2 States playing in the background.

Tagging Abhinav, she captioned the video, “You are my strength, you are my weakness. You are my light, you are my darkness. You are the storm, you are the calmness. I feel blessed growing every day with you, and enjoying our madness. Love you my munchkin.”

Rubina recovered from COVID-19 a few months ago and spent time recuperating at her family home in Shimla, along with her parents and sister. She is best known for her work in television series such as Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.