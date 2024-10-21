Rooh Baba X Alan Walker: Kartik Aaryan Joins Grammy-Winning DJ At Mumbai Concert

In a surprising collab we didn't know we needed, Kartik Aaryan showed up at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's concert in Mumbai, sending social media into a frenzy. Several videos and photos of his interactions with the crowd have been circulating on social media. In one of the videos, the actor is seen grooving to Bhool Bhulaiyaa's title track. For the event, Kartik sported an all-black look, while Alan opted for a beige hoodie, black pants and a face mask.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third segment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aaryan joined hands with Kiara Advani for the second part. Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Vidya reprising her role as the iconic Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the cast. The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on November 1. It will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Opening up about the highly anticipated box office clash, Kartik Aaryan said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.) Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition."