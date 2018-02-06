Riya Sen's Anti Plastic Surgery Post Is The Best Thing You'll Read Today

Riya Sen's latest Instagram post has struck the right chord with social media. The actress posted two of her black-and-white photos and captioned it: "No amount of plastic surgery and chipping on the outside can make you look as beautiful as you are on the inside." Clearly, Riya Sen advocates to 'stay natural.' Instagram users love Riya's body positive caption and showered compliments in the comments section. "Real beauty is to be true to oneself," said one Instagram user. Another comment read: "Riya you are someone who never needed any of that. You are just a rare natural beauty."
Riya Sen, who is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen, married her longtime boyfriend Shivam Tewari last year. They opted for a simple temple wedding in traditional Bengali style. Pictures from the wedding and corresponding ceremonies were shared by Riya's sister Raima Sen, who is also an actress. The couple was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport - their first post-wedding encounter with the paparazzi. The couple was on a vacation in Goa - they posted pictures on Instagram.
She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web-series Ragini MMS Returns. As of now Riya has not announced her next project yet.