Riya Sen's Anti Plastic Surgery Post Is The Best Thing You'll Read Today

The Internet's impressed with Riya Sen's thoughtful Instagram post, in which she advocates to 'stay natural'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2018 13:35 IST
Riya Sen's latest Instagram post has struck the right chord with social media. The actress posted two of her black-and-white photos and captioned it: "No amount of plastic surgery and chipping on the outside can make you look as beautiful as you are on the inside." Clearly, Riya Sen advocates to 'stay natural.' Instagram users love Riya's body positive caption and showered compliments in the comments section. "Real beauty is to be true to oneself," said one Instagram user. Another comment read: "Riya you are someone who never needed any of that. You are just a rare natural beauty."

Take a look at Riya's post here:
 


Riya Sen, who is the younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen, married her longtime boyfriend Shivam Tewari last year. They opted for a simple temple wedding in traditional Bengali style. Pictures from the wedding and corresponding ceremonies were shared by Riya's sister Raima Sen, who is also an actress. The couple was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport - their first post-wedding encounter with the paparazzi. The couple was on a vacation in Goa - they posted pictures on Instagram.
 


Riya Sen is best known for roles in films such as Jhankar Beats, Apna Sapna Money Money, Shaadi No. 1 and Style in Hindi and Abohoman and Noukadubi in Bengali. Riya has also featured in Malayalam film Ananthabhadram and Telugu film Nenu Meeku Telusa...?.

She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's web-series Ragini MMS Returns. As of now Riya has not announced her next project yet.

