Riteish Deshmukh's Mauli Trailer Gets Love From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar And Others

Riteish Deshmukh in a still from the trailer of Mauli. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights The trailer of Mauli released on Wednesday Mauli is slated to release on December 14 The film also stars Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher

The much-awaited trailer of Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli released on Thursday and several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and others reacted to the trailer on social media. Shah Rukh Khan described the trailer as "awesome" and wished Riteish luck for the project. He wrote: "All the best for this ambitious project my friend." Salman Khan also posted the film's trailer on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar seemed pretty impressed by the trailer and said that the film is going to be a "box office hurricane" and tweeted: "Riteish as never before! He is amazing and a full on force in this film! So proud of you my friend for being such a huge contributor and strength to Marathi cinema."

Personally u r hardly a terror!U r sweetness personified. All the best for this ambitious project my friend. Awesome https://t.co/tEIU7UN9A5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 29, 2018

Salman Khan posted the trailer on his Instagram profile. He also shared a still from the movie on his Instagram story.

OMG!! This one is going to be box office hurricane!!! @Riteishd as never before!!! He is amazing and a full on force in this film!!! So proud of you my friend for being such a huge contributor and strength to Marathi cinema!! #Maulitrailerhttps://t.co/rcvPp08RpC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2018

This is what Varun Dhawan tweeted:

Whistle whistle mauliiiiiii. Superbbbb bhau https://t.co/fv6eB7swbH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 29, 2018

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Riteish after he agreed to reschedule the release date of Mauli, to avoid clash with superstar's upcoming film Zero. SRK wrote: "Riteish Deshmukh, jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you, baby for the love, respect and largest of heart you showed me today. Grateful. I am so happy to have 'asked' something of a friend who kept my self-respect higher than his own need."

@Riteishd jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have 'asked' something of a friend who kept my self-respect higher than his own need. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

Here's what Riteish Deshmukh's colleagues tweeted:

Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat wrote: "Wowtastic trailer."

Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri and music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani also tweeted about the film's trailer.

Whoaaaaaa!!! Super super trailer brother!!! So excited for you guys! Looks like Christmas is coming early!! @geneliad#maulihttps://t.co/j1izNmIpzI — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) November 29, 2018

Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who co-starred with Riteish in the Dhamaal series, wrote: "This is not because I love Riteish, it's because you are the finest combination of talent, heart and hard work I've come across."

<>

Couldn't be prouder. No better film and no better actor @h_talkies could've commenced it's journey with..

This, not because i love you @Riteishd It's because you are the finest combination of talent, heart and hardwork I've come across.. Both you, and @geneliad are supreme!! https://t.co/hZiLW97AWY — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) November 29, 2018

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of Mauli here:

Mauliis Ritiesh's second Marathi film. His first Marathi film Lai Bhaari, which released in 2014, was a blockbuster. Mauli also features Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher.

Besides Mauli, Riteish Deshmukh is a part of Housefull 4, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Rana Daggubati. Riteish will also be seen in Deshbandhu Roy's Total Dhamaal.