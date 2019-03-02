Riteish Deshmukh Thought His Debut Film Would Be The 'Last Film' Of His Career

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Total Dhamaal. (Image courtesy: riteishd)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made his Bollywood debut over 16 years ago with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, says he never imagined that he would be able to survive in the industry for so long.

"I thought Tujhe Meri Kasam would be my first and last film of my career. I never thought that I would last so long in the industry. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have received in my life," said Riteish.

"It was a roller-coaster ride with lots of ups and downs. Each phase of my life has made me learn something. When I made my debut, I didn't even think of even surviving a decade in the industry but I worked hard... did films and tried to improve myself with each project," Riteish told IANS.

After stepping into the acting world in 2003, Riteish later created a niche for himself with comedy films like Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Malamaal Weekly, Heyy Babyy and Housefull.

He recently featured in Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the Dhamaal series.