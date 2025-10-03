Rishab Shetty Recalls Struggling For A Single Screening In 2016 For <i>Ricky</i> As <i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Opens With 5000 Shows

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed and acted in Kantara Chapter 1, has expressed his gratitude after the film opened to an extraordinary response at the box office.

The Kannada film released in theatres on Thursday and has already emerged as a major success.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab recalled his struggles nearly a decade ago while celebrating the scale of his latest release.

He wrote, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God's grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1."

2016 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಂದು ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಒದ್ದಾಡಿದ ದಿನದಿಂದ, 5000ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು

housefull ಶೋಗಳ ಈ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಪಯಣ. ಇದು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗಿದ್ದು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಬಲದಿಂದ ಮಾತ್ರ. ಇದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಾನು ನಿಮಗೆ ಸದಾ ಋಣಿ.



From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025.

This journey is… https://t.co/vuSfaVIAA2 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 2, 2025

Rishab Shetty's Journey From Ricky To Kantara

In his post, Rishab also shared a throwback tweet from 2016, when his directorial debut, Ricky, was released. The crime thriller, starring Rakshit Shetty, Haripriya, Achyuth Kumar and Ravi Kale, struggled to find screens.

At the time, Rishab had posted on X (formerly Twitter) in Kannada, "Finally, after much effort through various people, we got the 7 PM show at Big Cinemas in Mangalore starting tomorrow. Those who wish to watch."

The Internet Reacts

As soon as the tweet was shared, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "You deserve every bit of it. Just came out of the cinema. I still can't believe what I witnessed and am still shaking. I don't think anybody else can even match 1% of what you have done in Kantara Ch1."

Another fan added, "You deserve all of it. I saw Ch 1 today. It had fantastic visuals, background music, and, most importantly, a representation of our Sanatan devtas and values. The Viswaroopam darshan scene (inspired by the Bhagwat Gita) shows the research done."

A tweet read, "Just back from the theatre. Amazing. Your team has taken the Kannada movie to another level."

Highlighting the film's reach, another person wrote, "For the 1st time, I witnessed more non-Kannadigas than Kannadigas watching a Kannada film on its 1st day, 1st show. A proud moment that truly reflects the growing strength and reach of Kannada cinema. Thank you, @shetty_rishab, sir, for showing the world what Kannadigas are capable of."

Background

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which revolved around folklore. The new instalment has opened across multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 60 crore on day one of its release. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah.

Rishab Shetty's career began in 2012 with a villainous role in Tuglak. He went on to appear in notable films like Lucia and Ulidavaru Kandanthe before making his directorial debut with Ricky.

