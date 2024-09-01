Advertisement

Richa Chadha's Then And Now Post, Featuring Husband Ali Fazal: "We Came A Long Way"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl in July this year

Read Time: 2 mins
Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: therichachadha)
New Delhi:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's journey from friends on the sets of Fukrey to their current life as parents has been nothing short of amazing. Recently, Richa shared a nostalgic post reflecting on their relationship. She posted then and now photos. One of the pictures was the throwback snapshot where they are playfully touching elbows and contrasted it with a current photo of Ali holding their newborn daughter on the same elbow. Richa captioned the post, "From 'let's touch his elbow with my elbow for this photo op' to the baby resting its head on the same elbow, we have come a long way. As you can see, literally our hands are full, so not being able to post often. K thanks bye!"

ICYDK: After dating for nearly eight years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union with haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Delhi and a reception in Mumbai in 2022. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 16 this year. Announcing the good news in a statement they said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl!"

Sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl on Instagram, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings."

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, starred in Mirzapur 3.

