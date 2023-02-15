Richa Chadha, Why You Do This? Can't Get Over ROFL Valentine For Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (courtesy: therichachadha)

One of Bollywood's most lovable couples, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrated Valentine's Day with a series of Instagram reel exchanges and it is most definitely worth a watch. While actor Ali Fazal left a heartfelt message on Instagram for his wife, it was Richa Chadha, who posted a hilarious reel in reply and set the social media on fire. Dressed in a saree with that iconic hairstyle aka choti from the 1986 film, Naseeb Apna Apna, Richa showcased her acting prowess while mouthing the lyrics of the famous song which goes like, "Bhala Hain, Bura Hain, Jaisa Bhi Hain, Mera Pati Mera Devta Hain (Good, Bad, however, he is, my husband, is my god)".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ali Fazal posted a reel video saying "I miss You, Richa". In the caption, Ali wrote "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MY LOVE! @therichachadha ! Aise bahaane izhaar ke ... over dukhi zamaane intezaar ke. .. (any day) tu kisi reel se guzarti hai... main kisi Phone sa thharthharaata hooooooooonn!!!! Jaldi aata hoon. (Happy Valentine's Day my love! These expressed excuses over long periods of waiting. You pass by like a reel, I vibrate like a phone," Take a look.

Reacting to this video, Richa disclosed that she had also prepared something for the special day but it requires some finishing touches. And it indeed did happen. Sporting the iconic braid that the actor Raadhika Sarathkumar had in the original movie, Richa Chadha dropped her video on Instagram and it is a complete laugh riot. "My sweet valentine", the actress captioned the video. Check it out.

Ali reacted to the post and wrote, "Hahahahahahhaahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha". Joining the bandwagon were also other actors like Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Zakir Khan, and Mallika Dua who reacted to the post with funny emojis.

Ali Fazal, who attended the Academy Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, could not be present with his wife, actress Richa Chadha to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

On the work front, Richa is returning with the original cast of Fukrey 3. The film will, however, not include Ali Fazal this time.