Richa Chadha Shares Unseen Pics From Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's <i>Haldi</i> Ceremony: "I Am A Full 6 Months Pregnant Here"

Months after Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding, Richa Chadha shared a bunch of unseen pictures from the couple's haldi ceremony. Richa, who co-starred with Pulkit in Fukrey, was joined by husband Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh at the celebrations. Dressed in a blush pink kaftaan, Richa Chadha was six-month pregnant back then. Richa mentioned the "big Fukrey reunion" and thanked the stylists in the caption. Richa wrote, "Can't believe it's been 6 months since our dear friends @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda tied the knot in March 2024! We got to see the incredible @noorzora and party perform in their full glory! Here you see us at their Haldi function, (which they basically did with ubtan) I am a full 6 months pregnant here, FYI. So big props to my beautiful stylists @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa for managing to make me look so nice ! Big Fukrey reunion here too. My favourite photo of you is the last one Kriti! Thank you for sharing these images too! Love you both. Here in @sureenachowdhri." Take a look:

Richa and Ali welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.