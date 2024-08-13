Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's Friend Ali Fazal Doubled Up As The "Official Ninja Photographer" Of The Wedding

Ali Fazal shared a set of happy pictures from his friends Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding on Instagram. They got married on March 15. Ali Fazal turned photographer for the couple on their special day. Ali Fazal shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "OK so here's the photo of the year. I know this happened a while ago.. but just.. feelin the love. People who know me know am horrible with dates but better with the other stuff or at least I try. Photo 1: Pulkit and Kriti's moment of the wedding. Photo 2: the official official ninja photographer of the wedding who I think is hiding in Rimple and Harpreet 's ultra epic avatari angarkha."

He added, "Photo2: I mean I had to really make sure I make their moment for them... "ji ji yeh maine hee.." as u can see in the photo 3 I am concentrating on details .. photo 5 because everything eventually is about me na.. doston ke zariye."

The next click also features Richa Chadha along with Ali Fazal. He wrote, "Photo 4 is Richa and me observing all the shots of the wedding because we were the ultra secret wedding photographers who were hired as NINJAS .. even the real photographers didn't know we were in stealth mode acting as "friends of the couple" ... Oh and Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda - I love you guys . Thanks for.. wait , text you later - gotta head to another wedding...Richa camera pass kar na."

This is what Ali Fazal posted:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.