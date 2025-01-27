Richa Chadha Reveals Ali Fazal Was "Denied" Paternity Leave After Baby Girl's Birth: "Everyone Was Like, 'Haha, You Really Want It?'"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024. In a recent interview with Faye D'Souza, the actress opened up about the early days of motherhood and revealed a story about Ali being denied paternity leave. She also spoke about how crucial it is to have a partner at home during those early, challenging months.

Richa shared that Ali had requested paternity leave after their daughter's birth, but he didn't get it. She mentioned, "Ali asked for paternity leave after we had our baby, and he did not really get it. Everyone was like, 'Haha, really you want? Okay, one two weeks is fine.' It was a miracle his shoot got pushed for some other reason, but he was able to be with me, and I can't explain how terrifying it can be for a new person."

Richa continued, "You are dealing with all kinds of emotions, there is no sleep, all kinds of aches and pain and so much brain fog... It is so helpful to have a partner around you. Not everyone can afford amazing childcare in our country."

Richa and Ali's love story began on the sets of Fukrey. After dating for nearly eight years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union with haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Delhi and a reception in Mumbai in 2022.

In 2024, the couple shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Instagram in a joint post. They captioned the post, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very, very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings."

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, while Ali Fazal starred in Mirzapur 3.