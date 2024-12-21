Advertisement

Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha "Asked For Money", Broke Their FDs to Produce Girls Will Be Girls

Girls Will Be Girls is Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha's maiden venture

Read Time: 2 mins
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha "Asked For Money", Broke Their FDs to Produce <i>Girls Will Be Girls</i>
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's first production Girls Will Be Girls under their production house Pushing Buttons Studios is getting a lot of love and praise. But do you know to what extent the actors had to go to make the film happen?

Speaking about the movie at a recently held media event, the Mirzapur actor said, "We are all from a country that is famous for its jugaad... its ability to figure out a way to get things done. Honestly, we asked for money from here and there, and even broke our FDs to fund Girls Will be Girls. But we managed."

Richa added how collaborating with other artists can give many filmmakers a platform to showcase their films. 

"For instance, this film was edited in France. It received a grant because of the core idea of the film," the Heeramandi actor elaborated.

For the unversed, Ali and Richa started the production house with a vision to help filmmakers who are unable to make films because of financial constraints. Girls Will Be Girls is their maiden venture.

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won two awards and much praise. 

The film also received support from  Priyanka Chopra, who posted her review of the film on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, "An honest, beautifully crafted story of desire, rebellion, and coming-of-age. #GirlsWillBeGirls, written and directed by #ShuchiTalati-streaming now, only on @primevideoin. - #preetiwooman @kantari_kanmani @kesav.b @alifazalo @therichachadha."

Starring newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in important roles alongside Kani Kusruti, Girls Will Be Girls chronicles a young girl in a boarding school in a Himalayan town in North India.
 

Entertainment, Girls Will Be Girls, Ali Fazal
