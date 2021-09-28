Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Says Being 'Selfish' Fired Up Her Weight Loss Journey: 'That Changed Everything'

Remo D'Souza with wife Lizelle (courtesy lizelleremodsouza)

Director-choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle, who has opened up about her weight loss journey in the past, told Hindustan Times in an interview that deciding to be "selfish" was a milestone moment in her life. In her interview, Lizelle said towards the end of 2018, she thought she had reached a point of no return: "I had reached a point where I thought if I don't take care of myself, I will lose everything." But motivated by her husband Remo D'Souza, Lizelle started her training even when she was in London for the shooting schedule of Street Dancer 3D, which Remo was directing. "I think you need to be a little selfish towards yourself. That was one point which changed everything," said Lizelle.

Lizelle added that even on her trip abroad, she was following a restrictive diet and was under the guidance of her trainer Praveen: "I travelled to London for Street Dancer's shoot and was in touch with Praveen constantly, what I was eating I was off carbs. They say you should give yourself 30-40 days without telling the world. When the world notices you, that's when you have achieved something. In London people couldn't make it out since I was wearing warm clothes. But in the next schedule in Dubai, people started saying 'Oh you have a loss of weight'."

In all of this, Remo D'Souza has been Lizelle's biggest cheerleader - he often posts shout outs for his wife, applauding her inspiring weight loss journey: "It takes a lot of hard work to get there, but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have seen Lizelle fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible," Remo wrote in a post earlier this month.

Lizelle has indeed come a long way with her physical transformation - In September last year, this is what she posted: "Perseverance, hard work and dedication can do wonders. And I live by this now. From Size 20earlier to Size 8now and more to go. I don't intend to stop till I reach my goal."

Remo D'Souza is a celebrated choreographer, who has worked in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Remo's filmography as a director includes movies such as Race 3, A Flying Jatt, ABCD 2 and F.A.L.T.U.