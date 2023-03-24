Remembering Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar Through Some Of His Best Works

Vidya Balan in a still from Parineeta. (courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar died at the age of 67. Dada, as he was fondly referred to by friends and colleagues in the film fraternity, wore many hats. He effortlessly took on the roles of writer, producer, and director for films, music videos, webs series and advertisements during his career that spanned several decades. After graduating with a gold medal from Delhi College of Art in 1979, Pradeep Sarkar moved from strength to strength, making a mark as one of the country's most prolific ad-film makers. Pradeep Sarkar's foray into Bollywood with Parineeta was met with critical acclaim and acceptance from the audience. He followed this up with several projects that proved his mettle as a storyteller.

Here is a look at some of Pradeep Sarkar's most interesting works:

Parineeta (Film)

Parineeta, Pradeep Sarkar's debut film, is the gift that keeps on giving. The complex relationship drama is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novella of the same name and features Vidya Balan in the titular role. In addition to gifting Bollywood with Vidya Balan's talent – it is her debut film – Parineeta is remembered for its music and layered storytelling. The filmmaker also won the National Film Award in the Best Debut Film – Director for Parineeta.

Mardaani (Film)

Mardaani features Rani Mukerji in the lead role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Shivani, a senior inspector of the Mumbai Crime Branch, is on a mission to stop a child trafficking ring after a young girl goes missing. The film's hard-hitting and socially relevant subject matter received critical acclaim, with many praising its realistic portrayal of the issue of child trafficking. The film also sparked conversations and raised awareness about the issue in the mainstream media and amongst the general public.

Lafangey Parindey (Film)

This film featuring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh is a heartwarming romantic drama of a blind woman and a street fighter. In addition to the central love story, the film delves deep into the dreams and aspirations of Deepika's character Pinky Palkar, who wants to be a skater.

Euphoria music videos

Pradeep Sarkar redefined how music videos were shot in the country with his work for the band Euphoria. From chartbusters like Dhoom Pichak Dhoom to the soulful Maeri, Pradeep Sarkar's collaboration with the band has ensured that the music and the age of the visual like fine wine.

Duranga – Web series

One of Pradeep Sarkar's last works to be released, Duranga – a murder mystery in the web series realm – was proof that the director was unafraid to move with the changing time. The series starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep you hooked from the very beginning.

Over the years, Pradeep Sarkar worked with numerous talents such as Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among others.