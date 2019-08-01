Remember Ayesha Kapur From Black? The Internet Is Smitten By Her Again

Ayesha Kapur in a still from Black. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Ayesha Kapur, the actress who played the role of young Michelle McNally in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed 2005 film Black occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday. The reason - Ayesha shared multiple pictures on her Instagram profile, which went insanely viral on social media. Ayesha, who shuttles between New York and Auroville (going by Instagram profile), frequently shares pictures from different facets of her life on social media. Ayesha, who played young Rani Mukerji in the film, describes herself as an "actress and student" in her Instagram bio. Besides that, Ayesha also runs her own label - Ayesha Accessories.

Check out the pictures here, you can thank us later:

Ayesha also doubles up as a model and frequently endorses her accessories brand on her Instagram profile. Here are some more posts from Ayesha's Instagram profile:

Ayesha Kapur gained massive praise for her acting prowess in her debut film Black. She even received several accolades for her performance in the film including a Filmfare Award, a Zee Cine Award and an IIFA Award for the Best Supporting Actress. She later featured in the 2009 film Sikandar.

Black is considered to be one of the most iconic films of the India Cinematic universe. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The film beautifully showcased the bond of a teacher named Debraj Sahai (played by Big B) and his student Michelle McNally, who was visually and hearing impaired.

The film won Amitabh Bachchan his second National Award. Black was the highest grossing film of 2005 overseas and it even screed as several international film festivals.

