Remember Aashiqui's Rahul Roy? He Looks Like This Now

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for his 1990 film Aashiqui, has transformed quite a lot for his comeback film Welcome To Russia. He shared several pictures from the sets of his film on Instagram and on Saturday he told news agency IANS more about the film and his character Arsan. "The character is half Russian, half Indian, a high ranking cop in Russia, also a marksman, a thoroughly corrupt cop who is involved with the Russian mafia. My look and role is very different and exciting. This film will be released this year and I am looking forward to it," said Rahul Roy.
"I'm happy with the production. It is being shot very well technically and has a good love story and good music," Rahul told IANS. Welcome To Russia is directed by Nitin Gupta and produced by Neole Films.
In the Nineties, Rahul Roy featured in films such as Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gumrah and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee among others.
