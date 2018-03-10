Remember Aashiqui's Rahul Roy? He Looks Like This Now Rahul Roy has transformed quite a lot to play the role of a cop involved with Russian mafia in upcoming film Welcome To Russia

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Roy in Welcome To Russia. (Image courtesy: Rahul Roy) New Delhi: Highlights Rahul Roy is returning to the big screen after a decade He plays the role of a corrupt cop involved with the Russian mafia Welcome To Russia is directed by Nitin Gupta Aashiqui, has transformed quite a lot for his comeback film Welcome To Russia. He shared several pictures from the sets of his film on Instagram and on Saturday he told news agency IANS more about the film and his character Arsan. "The character is half Russian, half Indian, a high ranking cop in Russia, also a marksman, a thoroughly corrupt cop who is involved with the Russian mafia. My look and role is very different and exciting. This film will be released this year and I am looking forward to it," said Rahul Roy.



Here are a few pictures from the sets of Welcome To Russia:

Arsan ..

Arsan..I have u in my sights

Welcome to Russia Arsan with Tanmay Sachdeva



"I'm happy with the production. It is being shot very well technically and has a good love story and good music," Rahul told IANS. Welcome To Russia is directed by Nitin Gupta and produced by Neole Films.



In the Nineties, Rahul Roy featured in films such as Junoon, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gumrah and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee among others.



Rahul told IANS that he had not worked in India for a long time as he was in Australia for nine years before deciding to come back in 2015. He returned to India briefly in 2007 when he participated in and won the first season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.



(With inputs from IANS)



