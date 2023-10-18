Rekha Stole The Limelight At Hema Malini's Birthday Bash In This Manish Malhotra Saree

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Bollywood's “Dream Girl” Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration was all things grand. Celebrities across generations gathered under one roof to mark the special day. But it was the evergreen and timeless beauty Rekha who stole the limelight. The veteran actress picked a white “organza saree with chikankari embroidered borders” from Manish Malhotra couture for the evening. The Bollywood's favourite designer, on Wednesday, shared a series of pictures, giving a closer glance at Rekha's outfit. He wrote, “The classic and ethereal white customised saree for the very iconic, mesmerising and stunning Rekha ji. She is a beautiful vision of beauty, elegance and craft. Organza saree with chikankari embroidered borders and pallu from the craftswomen of Mijwan Welfare Society the badla work adds the elegant sparkle with the matching customised embroidered potli bag.” Replying to a post, actress Richa Chadha wrote, “Stunning.” Actress Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a red heart-eye emoji. Actress Sophie Choudry simply wrote, “Ufff.” She has also added a series of red heart-eye emojis

Look at the picture here:



It was not only Rekha's sartorial pick that stole the limelight. The Silsila star also danced with dear friend Hema Malini. An inside video from the party, which is making rounds on the Internet, shows Rekha grooving to the tunes of Kya Khoob Lagti Ho along with Hema Malini. FYI: Kya Khoob Lagti Ho is a hit number from the 1975 film Dharmatma, which featured Hema Malini and Rekha alongside Feroz Khan, who also directed the movie.



On Wednesday, Hema Malini treated her fans to some new pictures from the party. The album features Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Shabana Azmi, and Anupam Kher. She shared the picture with an extensive note that read, “16/10/23 was indeed a diamond-filled day in my life. Joined by friends, colleagues, family and my fans, the evening was memorable. Dharamji's presence throughout the event was a blessing. All my esteemed guests responded to my invitation in spite of their busy schedules and their presence made me so happy. Here are some photos of the evening.”



Meanwhile, Hema Malini and Rekha have shared screen space in movies like Gora Aur Kala, Jaan Hatheli Pe and Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein among others.