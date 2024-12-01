Rekha's LOL Exchange With Kapil Sharma Over Amitabh Bachchan's Dialogues

Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to bring waves of laughter to the audience. The latest episode featured Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday as guests. At the end of the episode, the makers shared a teaser of the upcoming one, featuring veteran actress Rekha as the special guest. In the teaser, Rekha can be seen sitting on a golf cart adorned with flowers, with Kapil Sharma driving as they enter the stage. During one segment of the clip, Kapil recalls a moment when Amitabh Bachchan visited his show, and they played Kaun Banega Crorepati with the megastar. He shares with Rekha, “We were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, and my mother was seated in the front row. He (Amitabh Bachchan) asked my mother, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya? [What did you eat before giving birth to Kapil]?' Mai keha bhaji dal phulka. [I said, dal and phulka.]” To this, Rekha responds, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek-ek dialogue yaad hai. [Ask me. I remember each and every dialogue].” Rekha's witty reply receives a loud cheer from the audience.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in many movies including, Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar Mr Natwarlal and Alaap. They were last seen together in the 1981 movie, Silsila.

In an interview with Filmfare, Rekha spoke about not working with Amitabh Bachchan after Silsila. She said, “When fans write to me and question why we haven't worked together after Silsila, the only rational answer that I can think of is that the wait to be able to co-star with Amitji is worth it. That everything happens for the right reason at the right time. And I'd attribute that to the better judgment of the directors who believe that they've yet to come across something worthy of our calibre. I truly believe that sabar ka phal meetha hota hai. In this case, time is not of the essence. That I know for sure.”