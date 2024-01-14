Rekha Kisses Dear Friend Hema Malini At Ira Khan's Wedding Reception

Rekha and Hema Malini, caught in a cute moment at Ira Khan's reception party.

Veteran actors Rekha and Hema Malini were caught in a cute moment as they posed for the paparazzi last night at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception. Rekha, who is a dear friend of Hema Malini, was seen planting a kiss on the latter's cheek as they posed for pictures. For the event, Rekha wore a magnificent pink and golden saree paired with heavy jewelery while Hema Malini kept it simple in a pastel saree. The duo was also seen posing with actress Saira Banu at the reception. Saira Banu looked lovely in a blue salwar as usual.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

Meanwhile, on the latest episode on Koffee With Karan season 8, guests Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor spoke about some of their contemporaries including Hema Malini and Rekha. For Rekha, who is a close friend of Neetu Kapoor, the Deewar actress only had the kindest words. When asked how they came to be friends, Neetu Kapoor said, “I really don't know how it started. She was just a very friendly person. She is a very sweet and warm person. She would just drop by without informing me. So, she was just like one of those girls, and she was very funny. She would do a lot of mimicry.” To this, Zeenat Aman added, “She [Rekha] came to my home on Nepean Sea Road.”

Neetu Kapoor spoke about Hema Malini as well. The stars have worked together in films like The Burning Train and Waris. Neetu Kapoor recounted an incident when Hema Malini asked Neetu Kapoor about her children – Ranbir and Riddhima's – career aspirations. While Neetu Kapoor explained that they were too young to make such decisions, Hema Malini shared that her daughters, Ahana and Esha, wanted to work in the film industry. About Hema Malini, Neetu Kapoor added, “She [Hema] is very open; she is very frank; she is unaffected and pure.”

A few months back, Rekha was seen dancing to Kya Khoob Lagti Ho at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash. For context, Kya Khoob Lagti Ho is a song from Dharmatma. Hema Malini and Rekha acted in the film alongside Feroz Khan, who also directed the film. The song was originally picturised on Hema Malini. Take a look at the video here shared on X:

Rekha is best-known for her performances in films such as Umrao Jaan (1981), Khubsoorat (1980), Ghar, Judaai, Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Silsila. Hema Malini's film credits include hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl, among others.