Rekha's Birthday Special Jukebox: 10 Iconic Songs To Take You Back In Time

Screenshot from the song Dekha Ek Khwab. (Courtesy: yrf)

Happy birthday, Rekha. The veteran actress turns 69 today. Can you believe it? It won't be wrong to say that she is a timeless beauty. In her decades-long career, Rekha has been mesmerising us with her impeccable acting skills and jaw-dropping style statements. Rekha's grace and outstanding dancing skills gave an extra dimension to her super-hit tracks. From Dil Cheez Kya (Umrao Jaan) to Are Rafta Rafta Dekho (Kahani Kismat Ki), Rekha has delivered some evergreen Bollywood tracks. On Rekha's birthday, we can't help but revisit a few of these top songs.

Here is the Rekha-special list

Dekha Ek Khwab - Silsila

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's on-screen chemistry, in this soulful track, will melt your heart. Be it the picturesque location or the legendary combination of Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the song ticked all the boxes.

Dil Cheez Kya - Umrao Jaan

Rekha's beauty and facial expressions made this track our forever favourite. Bonus: Asha Bhosle's vocals.

In Aankhon Ki Masti – Umrao Jaan

Another track from the iconic 1964 film is waiting for your attention. Is it just us or do you think that Asha Bhosle's voice complemented Rekha like no other?

Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par – Ghar

Words fall short while describing this evergreen track. After all, we are talking about the classic combination of Lata Mangeshkar, Rekha and RD Burman.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein – Rampur Ka Lakshman

What's better than listening to this song on a rainy day while sipping a hot cup of tea? Absolutely nothing.

Neela Aasman — Silsila

Did you know the song Neela Aasman So Gaya from Silsila is sung by Amitabh Bachchan? Well, you can listen to it (again) and thank us later.

Pardesia – Mr Natwarlal

After a string of soulful numbers, here is an unforgettable peppy track from Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's film Mr Natwarlal. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum - Silsila

A list of Rekha's top songs is incomplete without this one from Yash Chopra's Silsila.

Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan - Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan is simply the best. Crooned by our favourite duo Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, the song always manages to transport us back in time. Rekha's dance deserves a special mention.

Are Rafta Rafta Dekho – Kahani Kismat Ki

Featuring Dharmendra, Rekha and their fun-filled camaraderie, Are Rafta Rafta Dekho is a peppy track that will make you groove.

Which one of these is your favourite track?