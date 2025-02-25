Reema Kagti On <i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara</i> Sequel: "That's A Film We Should Leave Alone"

Reema Kagti is currently gearing up for the release of Superboys of Malegaon, in theatres on February 28, 2025.

The film has Adarsh Gourav in the lead, who plays the role of Nasir Shaikh, a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon, famous for creating spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films.

For years now, fans have been waiting for the announcement of a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead.

Reema Kagti finally addressed the question, during the promotions of her upcoming film.

She said, "People might think I'm being a bit pompous because it is our film, but I feel, because of the pressure on us to write Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2, maybe that's a film we should leave alone till we get a really good idea."

Last month, the lead trio, Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay surprised fans with a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara-inspired video. It went viral in no time as fans started speculating a sequel in the making.

In the video, the three friends were seen sitting at a restaurant and looking at a copy of The Three Musketeers.

Hrithik said, "Unbelievable," while Farhan reacted, "Outstanding."

Farhan had shared the post, and captioned it, "@zoieakhtar do you see the signs??"

Zoya playfully responded, "Yes, the universe is speaking to me."

While fans continue to manifest a sequel, Reema Kagti thinks that some stories are best left untouched.