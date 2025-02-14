Rashmika Mandanna: "Tags Like 'National Crush' Don't Convert To Ticket Sales"

Rashmika Mandanna has been having a blockbuster ride at the box office with films like Animal (2023) and Pushpa 2 (2024). She had her film Chhaava released today in theatres.

Rashmika plays the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in the film, alongside Vicky Kaushal who is seen in the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The actress has been busy with hectic promotions. It is during this time, that she reacted to the title of 'National Crush', and whether it has any impact on ticket sales.

Rashmika told PTI, "I don't think having tags will help you in your career, that is coming from a space of love from your fans. They want to call you like that and they will, but again, all these tags are just tags. What films you do and the love of the audience, which convert into tickets that they buy to watch the film, I think that is special to me."

The actress debuted with her 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party and thought that would be the end of her film career, however, destiny had other plans.

She added, "But here I am, 24 films down. And I just feel blessed because there are so many prettier women, there's so many more talented women, and there's so many gorgeous women out there, but I'm just having this journey of my own."

Speaking about juggling multiple projects in the Hindi and Telugu film industry, Rashmika shared, "To be very honest, today if an event in South and an event in Hindi need me at the same time, it's hard. But I know how much love I have received from everywhere, so it's just my responsibility to say 'bye bye' to my sleep and just turn up."

Rashmika will also be seen in Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan, slated to hit the screens on March 28, 2025.



