Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Look Of Her Upcoming Warrior Movie: "Hunted, Wounded, Unbroken"

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a new poster of her upcoming film. She mentioned that the title would be released tomorrow, however, the text on the poster left the audience intrigued.

The poster was titled 'Hunted, wounded, unbroken' with 'Rashmika Unleashed' written on it. Leaving the audience guessing what the plot might be about. The first look featured a faded glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna as a warrior princess inside a forest.

What's Happening

Rashmika Mandanna announced her upcoming film with a first glimpse of the poster.

The poster dropped hints with its interesting representation of Rashmika Mandanna as a warrior with the backdrop of a forest and a tree burning on her right. She is also seen being chased by a group of men, the vibe of the poster is mysterious.

The poster also revealed that the title of the film will be out tomorrow, June 27, 2025, at 10:08 AM.

She also added a small caption, "Can you guess what the title of my next movie is? I don't think anyone can actually guess...but if at all you can guess it then I promise to come and meet you."

Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's Latest projects

The actress's last film was Kuberaa with Dhanush is currently running in theatres. Before that, she had Sikandar with Salman Khan which unfortunately tanked at the box office. However, she began 2025 with a bang with Chhaava, with a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 797.34 crore.

Other than her warrior film whose title will be announced tomorrow, she is currently busy shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana for Thama.

She also has her Telugu film The Girlfriend and Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Rainbow in the lineup.

In A Nutshell

