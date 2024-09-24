Rashmika Mandanna's Message To Followers: "I Hope All Your Dreams Come True"

Rashmika Mandanna has a special message for her fans. The actress took a moment to visit a temple and afterwards wanted to say "god bless you" to everyone. On Tuesday, Rashmika shared a happy selfie sitting inside a car. We can spot the star smiling with a teeka on her forehead. The note attached to the snap read, “I had a second to go to a temple just now and I just felt like saying god bless you all, kids- all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job I hope you get what you are looking for, I hope all your dreams come true and your days are filled with love joy and happiness Mwah! Big love!”

Earlier this month, Rashmika Mandanna shared another image of herself on Instagram. In her caption, the actress mentioned that she was not “active” lately because she had a "minor" accident, and doctors advised her to stay at home. Rashmika wrote, “Hey guys How've you been? I know it's been a whileeeee since I came on here or was even seen in the public.. The reason I haven't been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors.”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “I am better now and just for heads up - I am in the phase of being super active so all the best dealing with my activities. Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don't know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness everyday!!.. Ps: another update I've been eating a lotttttttsssss of laddoos.”

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Up next, she will appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhava. Both films are scheduled to be released on December 6. Rashmika also has Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Sikander and Kubera in the pipeline.