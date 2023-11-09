Inside Rashmika Mandanna's 'Easy' Workout Regime

Rashmika shared this video. (Courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's latest post screams fitness goals from miles away. The actress has shared a glimpse of her rigorous workout routine. From exercising with a kettlebell to running sessions using a resistance band, Rashmika does it all like a total pro. Oh boy. The actress makes it look so easy. For the outdoor session, Rashmika has picked a crop top and shorts. Rashmika also spoke about cheering for “even stronger tomorrows.” The post comes days after a deepfake video of the actress surfaced online. Rashmika's caption read, “You know it's a good day when you've gotten a good workout in...Junaid Shaikh these are some of the “easy” workouts you make me do no? Thank you for killing me as always but I come back stronger... and cheers to even stronger tomorrows.”

Rashmika Mandanna made it to the headlines after a deepfake video of her surfaced on the Internet. The clip came to the limelight after a user shared it on X (formerly Twitter) and demanded legal action against it. So much so that megastar Amitabh Bachchan re-shared the post on November 5 and demanded legal action from British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. In no time, several celebrities raised their voices in support of Rashmika. Her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda said, “Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

On Monday, in conversation with NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao, Ishaan Khatter said, "I condemn it. I don't think deepfake is cool. I don't think using somebody's body or voice without their consent is ok. I don't bat for that."

Lust Stories 2 star Mrunal Thakur also put out a statement. It read, "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, and for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent."

She added, “Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, and as a society? We may be actresses in the 'limelight' but at the end of the day, each one of us is human. Why aren't we talking about it? Don't remain silent, now is not the time.”

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial will hit the theatres on December 1. Apart from Rashmika, the film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.