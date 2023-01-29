Rashami Desai Pays Final Respects To Rakhi Sawant's Mom Jaya Bheda

Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawan, with husband Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, were spotted at the funeral of the actress' mother, Jaya Bheda, on Sunday in Mumbai. Rakhi's mother died on Saturday due to endometrial cancer, per a PTI report. On early Sunday morning, Rakhi was spotted with her husband Adil at Cooper Hospital. Later, Rashami Desai was spotted arriving at Rakhi's residence to pay final respects to Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda. "Rakhi Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," Deepak Namjoshi, a pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, told PTI.

On Saturday, Rakhi Sawant shared an emotional post and wrote, ""Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (Today my mother's hand was lifted from my head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother)."

In the comment section, Rakhi Sawant's industry friends offered condolence to her and her family. Jackie Shroff wrote, "I feel your pain having lost my mom dad brother their soul will always be with us." Rashami Desai wrote, "Om Shanti." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, "May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace "